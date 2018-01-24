Did you start at Harrogate High School in 1967?

A new Facebook group has been created, specifically for former Harrogate High School pupils from the 1967 intake. The group is called Harrogate High School Class of ’67.

Moderator David Tipping said: “We would love to hear from students in that year group, and share their memories and photos. The girls are proving particularly difficult to track down because, of course, many of them no longer use their maiden names – we hope The Advertiser will be able to help. Teachers from that era are also very welcome to join. If the response is good, we might ultimately organise a reunion.” The photo shows form 3G2 in summer 1970, along with form teacher Mrs Braithwaite.