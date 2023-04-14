Did you see this hit and run collision ask North Yorkshire Police as search for witnesses is stepped up

The incident happened on Millfield Street in Pateley Bridge at about 2.20am on Friday, April 7 when a blue Kia car with an 06 registration prefix collided with a parked car.

Both the parked car and the Kia were damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witnesses also noticed a burning smell coming from the Kia.

The incident happened on Millfield Street in Pateley Bridge.

If anybody has information about this incident, including the identity of the person driving the Kia, please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 1.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad