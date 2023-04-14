News you can trust since 1836
Did you see this hit and run collision ask North Yorkshire Police as search for witnesses is stepped up

North Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for information about a hit and run collision in the Harrogate district

By Graham Chalmers
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 11:01 BST

The incident happened on Millfield Street in Pateley Bridge at about 2.20am on Friday, April 7 when a blue Kia car with an 06 registration prefix collided with a parked car.

Both the parked car and the Kia were damaged.

Witnesses also noticed a burning smell coming from the Kia.

The incident happened on Millfield Street in Pateley Bridge.The incident happened on Millfield Street in Pateley Bridge.
If anybody has information about this incident, including the identity of the person driving the Kia, please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 1.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Please quote reference number 12230061510 when providing details.