Did you see this hit and run collision ask North Yorkshire Police as search for witnesses is stepped up
North Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal for information about a hit and run collision in the Harrogate district
The incident happened on Millfield Street in Pateley Bridge at about 2.20am on Friday, April 7 when a blue Kia car with an 06 registration prefix collided with a parked car.
Both the parked car and the Kia were damaged.
Witnesses also noticed a burning smell coming from the Kia.
If anybody has information about this incident, including the identity of the person driving the Kia, please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 1.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote reference number 12230061510 when providing details.