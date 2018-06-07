Did you hear racial comments at Harrogate supermarket

Police are investigating racial comments made towards a supermarket worker in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police says it would like to speak with anyone who heard offensive comments directed towards a member of staff at the Co-op on on Skipton Road yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).

It was around 1pm and the male suspect, who has been captured on CCTV, is described as around 50-years-old, with brown shaven hair. He was wearing a navy blue jumper and tracksuit bottoms at the time of the offence.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sheree Evans or email sheree.evans@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote reference 12180100146 when providing information.