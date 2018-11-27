Developers confirm delay to Ripon's new £10m retail park

The developers of Ripon's new £10m retail park have confirmed a delay to work starting on the scheme.

In August this year, Rothstone Estates told the 'Gazette that construction on the Rotary Way site would start before Christmas, but in their latest statement, Rothstone said this has now been pushed back.

They told the 'Gazette: "Work is still ongoing to get in a position to start construction soon. Although this won’t now be before Christmas, we hope to be able to make an announcement in the early new year.”

Ever since the plans for the retail park were approved in July last year, there's been plenty of speculation among readers as to which shopping outlets will join M&S and Pets at Home to fill the remaining units.

Rothstone Estates said this week that M&S "remains committed" to the scheme. Earlier this year, Rothstone Estates confirmed that they have been in talks with a national fashion retailer, but no further statement has been issued yet.

The Managing Director of Rothstone Estates, Mark Rothery, told the 'Gazette in February: “We have been working with a national fashion retailer and potential future operator of the site to tweak the layout of one of the units to accommodate their requirements."