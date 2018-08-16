Delight at Harrogate High School's A-Level results

Students and staff at Harrogate High School are celebrating another successful round of A-level results today.

Charlotte Clarke, acting academy head from September, confirmed that the school has had a record-breaking year - with all Year 13 students passing their courses (A* to E), and 81 per cent achieving A* to B grades.

Isobelle Dynan, Year 13, who will be studying Equestrian Psychology and Sports Science at Nottingham Trent University.

The number of students achieving the highest grades (A* to A), was 53 per cent above the national average - 80 per cent versus 26.4 per cent across the country.

Mrs Clarke said: "We couldn’t be more proud of our students, whose efforts have been backed up by unstinting parental support. The outstanding teaching and learning in the sixth form, which was recognised by Ofsted at their last inspection, and the hard work and resilience from students, has produced results that have enabled all of our students to embark on their planned journey, - whether this be a higher education course, an apprenticeship or full-time employment.

"These results have been supported by a relevant curriculum, including strong vocational subjects. And students have benefited from the small class sizes across our sixth form. We wish our Year 13 leavers every success in the future."

Students have been accepted to universities across a wide range of courses, including Business and Management, English Literature, Equestrian Psychology and Sports Science, Marine Biology, Sports Development, Sociology & Criminology, Nursing, Performing Arts, and Computer Games Technology.

A number of students have also secured apprenticeships with local providers.