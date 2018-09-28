Delays on North Yorkshire road after lorry sheds load of milk

A lorry shed its load of milk on a North Yorkshire Road, causing delays for motorists.

Sgt Paul Cording tweeted a picture of the incident on the A658 at Goldsborough near Harrogate on Friday (September 28) morning.

He said: "Minor delays on the #A658 at #Goldsborough due to a lorry that has shed it’s load containing milk.

"Please avoid the area whilst we deal."

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while the clean-up operation takes place.