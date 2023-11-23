Delays at busy junction on major road in Harrogate after car crashes into traffic lights

There were delays at a busy junction on a major road in Harrogate earlier this morning after a car crashed into a set of traffic lights.

The white Vauxhall Corsa hit the lights just before 9am at the junction of Claro Road and Skipton Road.

There were no injuries but police encouraged motorists to avoid the area whilst the vehicle was recovered.

Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police, said on X: “The scene is now clear following a road traffic collision on Skipton Road in Harrogate.