Deighton Gates festive fair

Festive fun is on the lesson plan at a Wetherby school this weekend.

Deighton Gates Primary PTA will hold its Christmas Fair on Sunday December 2, noon-2.30pm.

A Santa’s Grotto, children’s choir, face painting guess the name of the teddy and unicorn, a secrets room and more are planned.

Chairman of the PTA Helen Swales said: “I’m conscious that Martin House are having their Santa Run in the morning so, if people are in the Christmas mood, and have maybe worked up an appetite, our fair would be the perfect place to come!

“We are also pleased to have Town Mayor Coun Galan Moss and Mayoress Sandra joining us for the event. Coun Moss will be drawing our raffle at 2pm.”

Food on offer includes turkey sandwiches with stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy, roast potatoes, moroccan spiced chickpea with sweet potato, winter vegetable soup, and hot dogs, prepared by a parent who is a professional chef.

There will also be stalls selling crafts etc and a raffle and tombola.