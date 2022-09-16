Here is the Harrogate Advertiser's guide to Menwith Hill – the essential questions and some quick answers.

Where is Menwith Hill?

The base is located eight miles from Harrogate off the A59 on the edge of the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Last year saw construction work on the 'golf balls' at Royal Air Force Menwith Hill station near Harrogate.

What is the real name of Menwith Hill?

Menwith Hill's official title is "Royal Air Force Menwith Hill".

Who owns Menwith Hill?

Menwith Hill is owned by the Ministry of Defence but has been made available to the US Department of Defense since 1951 as part of Britain's obligations as a member of NATO.

When was it built?

Building work at the base started in 1954 but there has been construction at regular intervals, even in recent times.

How big is Menwith Hill?

Menwith Hill covers approximately 605 acres.

The base is regularly called "the largest electronic monitoring station in the world".

How many 'golf balls' are there at Menwith Hill?

At the last count there were 33 radomes but construction means the number tends to change periodoically.

What are Menwith Hill's giant 'golf balls' for?

A radome - a portmanteau of radar and dome - is a weatherproof enclosure made of white sheeting that protects the satellite receiving and transmission stations.

What is its role and who does it work for?

Menwith Hill provides communications and intelligence support services to the UK and the USA.

Why is Menwith Hill controversial?

Campaigners claims the base plays an integral role in the broader strategy of US global power projection, rather than being truly British.

In the past, Greenpeace activists have broken into the base to protest about Menwith Hill's role in supporting US military aims.

The Menwith Hill Accountability Campaign was set up in 2000 by the Campaign for the Accountability of American Bases.