Decorated Knaresborough police officer retires after more than 25 years

A North Yorkshire Police Constable who was decorated for his arrest of a man wanted for over 20 armed robberies across Yorkshire has retired.

PC Tim Craven served across North Yorkshire for more than 25 years, the last three with the Knaresborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, and this Saturday (August, 25) marked his last day with the force.

Although he was commended twice working across NYP road traffic and firearms units it will be his time working in the community he will miss the most.

He said:"I am going to really miss it and of course my work colleagues. They are truly inspirational, they work so hard and there is a lot which goes on in the background to solve issues that people tell the police about.

"I joined the police to make a difference in the community, you have to keep that in mind when you go into the service. You are there to protect people and help the community, it really is the most important thing we do and it's the main reason I joined."

The work of the Neighbourhood Teams involves officers working with other agencies, including local councils, schools and housing associations to help address long-standing issues.

When asked what moment stood out for him the most over the past years PC Craven spoke of a pursuit in 1999.

He said: "I spent around eight years on the road traffic department, and also on the firearms team for four. So I have worked in various departments over the years, but the stand out moment for me happened back in 99, when I was involved in a pursuit that went in to Leeds.

"The occupants of a car had been involved in an armed robbery in Harrogate, and they were armed with a machete.

"Two lads ran off in a housing estate in North Leeds, somewhere I was completely unfamiliar with. I managed to catch the driver and detain him. It turned out he was wanted for 22 armed robberies across Yorkshire. In the car was the machete which had been used in all of the attacks.

"That was just one day out of over 25 years, it gives you an insight to what the job can entail at times, you don't know what can be around the corner."

His bravery saw him awarded commendations from both a High Court Judge and a Chief Constable, the first of two he would receive over his career - the second was awarded for his oversight of the police's investigation in to a fatal road accident.

It was an emotional day for PC Craven on Saturday, reflecting on years of service with the force and also remembering friends.

He said: "I have worked with so many people over the years, but equally I have thought about colleagues who passed away far too young and never made it to retirement."