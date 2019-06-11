Date for debate on Harrogate traffic 'solutions'

With just over three weeks until the deadline for public consultation over Harrogate and Knaresborough traffic congestion, the county council has been forced to deny a new rumour.

And it has also confirmed the date when local county councillors are to get their first chance to discuss the results.

In the current, sometimes heated, atmosphere, campaigners against the idea of a new relief road near Nidd Gorge were concerned that the postponement of a county council meeting of Harrogate and Knaresborough area members this week was related to the current consultation over the Harrogate Congestion Study.

The situation follows the launch in April of North Yorkshire County Council's online public survey about congestion which runs until July 8.

But, when news that this Thursday's NYCC Harrogate and Knaresborough area committee meeting had been moved from June 13 to September 19 seaped out, rumours grew that this was to enable a discussion over the survey's results.

But county councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access at North Yorkshire County Council, said the two matters were not related at all.

He said: "The postponement of the June meeting had nothing to do with the Congestion Study, whose engagement findings were always going to be reported to the following area committee meeting which is August 29.

"That date gives sufficient time for the public engagement to be concluded and for the results to be analysed, interpreted, collated and set out in a report for members."

The NYCC survey on public attitudes to traffic congestion and possible solutions is still open. The public are invited to fill it in at www.northyorks.gov.uk/harrogate-congestion-engagement

