Daredevil act booked for Bilton Gala

Final preparations are under way for this year’s Bilton Gala in Harrogate. The community event will take place in the grounds of Richard Taylor Primary School, Bilton Lane, on Monday, May 6. Among the attractions is Daredevil ‘Dangerous Steve’ with fire and chainsaw juggling, a giant unicycle, ladder balancing and riding a motorbike while blindfolded.

Stuart Frost, chairman of Bilton Gala, said: “We work really hard to provide varied entertainment to suit all tastes. “This year we’re giving groups the opportunity to perform a 15-minute show in the main arena. If you’d like to put your group forward please do get in touch with us.”

Email enquiries@biltongala.org.uk for more details. The event opens at 11.30am.