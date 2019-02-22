Dales pub rallies community to aid Yorkshire Air Ambulance

It was a full house at a Nidderdale pub, where a community rallied to raise funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Staff at the Royal Oak on Bridgehouse Gate presented a cheque for over £1,100 earlier this month, following a successful push to raise funds with a Christmas draw. With patrons of the pub buying more than 400 tickets in October, and thanks to the support of businesses across the area over 40 prizes were up for grabs when the draw was held on December 27.

Close to a 100 people filled the pub on the day, said Sharon Lowery :“We support the service as we know a lot of people in the area who have had to call on them for help, and we can often see the helicopters passing over. It makes you wonder if one day you might need that support too.”

She added :”Everybody just pulled together, buying the numbers for the draw, and the pub was absolutely packed and everyone on the night gave so generously. This is the first big event we have held for something like this and it was great to see it as a successful push for the YAA.”

It’s thanks to the support of events like the draw, and donations made on the night that help make the work of the service possible, says Lin Stead, North Regional Fund-raiser for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance,

She said: “A huge thank you to the Royal Oak in Nidderdale for their ongoing support and generosity. The £1,000 raised will help greatly towards the vital funding of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and help us continue saving more lives across Yorkshire.”