Cyclist taken to hospital after collision in Knaresborough

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision in Knaresborough, and police are now appealing for witnesses.

It happened at around 8.50am today, at the A59 Bond End area of the town.

Police and ambulance crews attended, and a 37-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was treated for his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The cyclist was travelling in the Harrogate direction and the incident happened near to the World’s End pub. Police are asking witnesses to contact Steve James by calling 101, selecting option 2 and quoting incident number NYP02072019-0073.