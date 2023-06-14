News you can trust since 1836
Cyclist suffers injuries after collision with Mercedes at roundabout in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses of a collision involving a cyclist and a black Mercedes in Harrogate on Monday afternoon.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Jun 2023, 08:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 09:27 BST

The incident happened on Skipton Road at the New Park roundabout just after 2pm, when a pedal cyclist took action to avoid a Mercedes SUV, came off his bike, and sustained minor injuries.

The cyclist was travelling east on Skipton road and the Mercedes entered the roundabout from the Ripon direction.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone who recalls seeing the cyclist or Mercedes prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to help assist the investigation.

A cyclist has suffered minor injuries after a collision with a Mercedes at a roundabout in HarrogateA cyclist has suffered minor injuries after a collision with a Mercedes at a roundabout in Harrogate
If you can help, you are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-12062023-0659.

