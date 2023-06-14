Cyclist suffers injuries after collision with Mercedes at roundabout in Harrogate

The incident happened on Skipton Road at the New Park roundabout just after 2pm, when a pedal cyclist took action to avoid a Mercedes SUV, came off his bike, and sustained minor injuries.

The cyclist was travelling east on Skipton road and the Mercedes entered the roundabout from the Ripon direction.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone who recalls seeing the cyclist or Mercedes prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to help assist the investigation.

