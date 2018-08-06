Cyclist suffered broken bones and ribs in North Yorkshire crash

Police are today appealing for witnesses after a crash in North Yorkshire left a cyclist with broken bones and ribs.

It happened at 7.40pm on Wednesday, August 1, involving a cyclist and a red car on the A168 at the junction of Limebar Lane, Marton cum Grafton.

The cyclist was taken by ambulance to hospital in Harrogate and discharged after spending two days there.

The patient is recovering at home having suffered broken bones and ribs, North Yorkshire Police said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to, or dash cam footage of, the collision to get in touch as soon as possible.

In particular, they are appealing for information about a red vehicle travelling on the A168 towards Boroughbridge before or after the crash.

Anyone who can help is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 1498 Galbraith. People can also email Jonathan.Galbraith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180143537.