Cult late 60s rock band coming to Knaresborough

One of the late 1960s most famous – but rarely seen – cult bands is coming to play a show in Knaresborough.

The legendary Curved Air, who were led by – and still are – by their founder Sonja Kristina and who at one point included Stewart Copeland (The Police), Eddie Jobson (Roxy Music) and Tony Reeves (John Martyn) in their line-up, are set to play Frazer Theatre on September 8.

The pioneering band's sound in the heady days of the late 1960s blended progressive rock, folk rock with classical elements - and they used a violin, a rarity for a rock band at the time.

Their classic debut album Air Conditioning was released in 1970 and hit number eight in the UK albums charts.

The second album, cannily called Second Album, reached No. 11 in the UK charts in 1971 after a single from it, Back Street Luv, became a UK chart number four hit,

The charismatic Sonja Kristina will be leading her latest line-up of Curved Air in hits such as It Happened Today, Vivaldi and Marie Antoinette.

Doors will open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

