Crowds turn out on to pay tribute to fallen

Wetherby Remembrance Sunday. Picture by Stefan Kusinski

Wetherby and Tadcaster held parades and services which were attended by dignitaries, veterans, military personnel and young people were represented throught the Brownies, Guides, Scouts and Cubs, schoolchildren and more.

People lined the streets to watch the parades and Tadcaster’s St Mary’s Church was said to be packed out.

In Wetherby, Edna Hilditch, of the Wetherby Branch of the Royal British Legion said: “It went really well and we had a great turn out as usual.

Picture Stefan Kusinski

“All went according to plan and 33 wreaths were laid at the War Memorial.

“The weather was perfect for the parade thank goodness.”

She added that Wetherby Silver Band played beautiful music throughout.

Wetherby paid tribute for the Armistice with a ceremony on the steps of the Town Hall at 11am on November 11.

Tadcaster Remembrance Day. Picture by Melvin Pratt.

“Again lots of people stopped to take part,” added Edna.