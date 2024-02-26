News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

Youth arrested after police officer assaulted during incident in Knaresborough town centre

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a youth after a police officer was assaulted following an incident in Knaresborough town centre over the weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th Feb 2024, 11:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Saturday (February 24) evening, a large group of youths were in Knaresborough town centre when a small minority decided to cause anti-social behaviour due to being under the influence of alcohol.

Whilst police officers and police community support officers (PCSOs) were dealing with the group, an officer was assaulted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “This led to a person being arrested and their mates being taken to their home addresses for the remainder of the night.

A youth has been arrested after they assaulted a police officer during an incident in Knaresborough town centreA youth has been arrested after they assaulted a police officer during an incident in Knaresborough town centre
A youth has been arrested after they assaulted a police officer during an incident in Knaresborough town centre

"They will be spoken to about their behaviour.”

If you witnessed this incident or have any footage, you should get in contact with North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240034236 when providing any information.