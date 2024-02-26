Youth arrested after police officer assaulted during incident in Knaresborough town centre
On Saturday (February 24) evening, a large group of youths were in Knaresborough town centre when a small minority decided to cause anti-social behaviour due to being under the influence of alcohol.
Whilst police officers and police community support officers (PCSOs) were dealing with the group, an officer was assaulted.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “This led to a person being arrested and their mates being taken to their home addresses for the remainder of the night.
"They will be spoken to about their behaviour.”
If you witnessed this incident or have any footage, you should get in contact with North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240034236 when providing any information.