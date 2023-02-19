Young man taken to hospital with 'serious' injuries as Harrogate police confirm arrest of 16-year-old

Police have confirmed that a second youth has been arrested in connection with the incident, which has resulted in an increased presence of officers around the area.

A statement from Harrogate Police has been issued on Facebook in a move to reassure residents that there is no further cause for concern.

The post reads: “Residents and people visiting Harrogate may have noticed a heightened police presence in the area around Claro Road today.

A young man has been taken to hospital with 'serious' injuries after police were called to a property in Harrogate on Saturday night.

“This is because at around 12.15am this morning (Sunday, 19 February) we were called to a residential property on the road after a young man was found with significant injuries. He was taken to hospital by paramedics where he continues to receive treatment.

“His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specially trained officers at this difficult time. We would ask their privacy is respected.

“A 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder a short time later at 12.25pm and he remains in police custody.”

Detective Inspector Nichola Holden confirmed the force had made a quick arrest and asked for residents to come forward with any information on the incident as quickly as possible.

“We know local residents are likely to be concerned by this incident and I hope the quick arrest of a suspect will go some way to reassure them,” said Detective Inspector Holden. “We believe this to be an isolated event with both teenagers known to each other and we are carrying out a full investigation to establish the full circumstances surrounding it.

“Several witnesses have been spoken to or interviewed by officers investigating this incident and we are confident we have spoken to everyone we need to. However, if you have any other information which you feel may be relevant, please contact police as soon as possible.”

Police have also asked for restraint when it comes to people commenting about the incident online.

“We know many people may wish to comment on this incident, especially on social media, we do ask speculation is avoided as not only can this be detrimental to the investigation but can also cause upset to the family and friends of the victim at this deeply upsetting time,” the statement reads.

Information can be passed to North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.