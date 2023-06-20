Yorkshire solicitor, 74, allowed to remain member of prestigious golf club after admitting harassing female player

Stuart Berry, 74, argued that Oakdale Golf Club in Harrogate was his main social outlet and that he had belonged to the club for over 40 years, which included a stint serving on the committee, when he appeared at York Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The retired lawyer pleaded guilty to harassing the female golfer, whom he had been in a relationship with for almost three years, after an initial charge of stalking was dropped and a trial averted.

The court heard that the widower, whose wife of 35 years died from cancer, was ‘naive’ and ‘would not take no for an answer’ after the victim ended their relationship, and sent her letters, emails and text messages over a period of around four months in the summer of 2021, as well as calling at her house.

Retired solicitor Stuart Berry

There was also a confrontation while she was lunching with her friends after playing 18 holes at Oakdale, in which she had to leave hurriedly while Mr Berry followed her into the car park.

Prosecuting, the Crown’s counsel said: “They were ‘golf friends’ at first, but it was not a good relationship for her and she said he was needy. After six months she was not happy, and tried to end things, but was persuaded to try again and felt guilty. She agreed she would try harder, but in May 2021 she ended the relationship.

"There was then a barrage of letters, calls and emails, and he turned up unannounced at her home. She reported him to police."

Referring to the incident at Oakdale, the prosecutor said that while the victim was at a table with friends, Mr Berry ‘came up behind her asking for a word’.

Stuart Berry, right, at a social event in Harrogate in 2010

"She was shocked as it was unexpected. He was rambling and telling her he didn’t understand and needed her to tell him what he had done. She just listened, but he became angry and agitated. She eventually told him to leave her alone, but he ran after her into the car park. She believed he had turned up on purpose knowing that she was playing golf.

"She says she is now terrified of bumping into him, has changed her daily routine and checks the golf timetable to avoid him.”

Defending, Peter Gotch described his client as ‘a little bit naive in relationships and slow to take no for an answer’.

"He accepts he attended her home but says he did not go there uninvited. He is a man of immaculate character, had a long legal career and is a popular and respected member of his community. He and this lady had a great deal in common, including a love of golf, and they were happy together. He was shocked when the relationship ended and felt he was due an explanation. This may be an outdated view and he was not due anything. He now accepts he shouldn’t have pursued it."

Mr Gotch added that the communications contained no hints of violence, disrespect or general unpleasantness, and were ‘loving’ in tone.

"He was confused, and did not know what he had done. They had planned to remain friends and she blew hot and cold, so he held out hope. He refutes the suggestion that he went to the gold cub to look for her. He is surprised and horrified that he has caused her these levels of upset. There was no intention to cause distress.”

Mr Berry accepted the proposed terms of the restraining order requiring no contact between them, but contested a potential ban from attending Oakdale, which he called his ‘second home’.

Ordering Mr Berry, of Stone Rings Lane, Harrogate, to pay a fine of £1,153 plus £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £150, magistrates agreed that preventing him going to the golf club would be disproportionate.

"You must have caused this woman a great deal of distress. You continued and persisted. It can sometimes be difficult to accept the end of a relationship, but pursuit is not acceptable. Suspension of your golf membership would be excessive. It is up to the club if they wish to suspend you, but this non-contact requirement is very important.”