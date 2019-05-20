Working on diversity - North Yorkshire Police launches officer recruitment campaign

North Yorkshire Police is reaching out to women and those in black and minority ethnic communities, as part of its new recruitment campaign to bring 56 trainee Police Officers into the Force over the next year.

This latest campaign, which goes live at 6pm tonight, comes hot on the heels of a campaign to recruit 50-plus PCSOs.

It is the latest step in delivering a pledge made by the Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner, Julia Mulligan, to boost the number of frontline police working in North Yorkshire’s communities.

To become a Student Officer (the name for Police Officer trainees), potential recruits must be at least 18 years old, physically fit, and have a Level 3 qualification*.

They must also possess a full driving licence, and have lived in the UK for the last three years as all candidates are vetted.

Candidates are also expected to be effective communicators and problem-solvers, with a passion for serving the public and respect for other people.

North Yorkshire Police’s Deputy Chief Constable, Phil Cain, is keen for this recruitment campaign to reach out to all parts of the community in North Yorkshire.

He said: “Last year we attracted the most diverse group of trainees that North Yorkshire has ever had - and we want to try to do the same again this year.

“We’d like to bring more women into the Force at PC level.

“Although our upper ranks are equally split between men and women officers, we still need more women PCs and Sergeants. We will also be doing everything we can to encourage people from black and minority communities and LGBT+ communities to join our ranks.

“Our aim is to reflect all parts of our demographic in North Yorkshire.

“We’re working on increasing diversity in our recruitment, because we want everybody to feel that we’re their police Force.

“It won’t happen overnight, but we’re really trying.

“This is an exciting time to join the police service, so if anyone is thinking of taking that step, I’d encourage them to visit our website to find out more about it.”

Julia Mulligan added: “Today marks another milestone in delivering additional policing to the communities of North Yorkshire to ensure they are visible, not just making our communities safe but making them feel safe too.

“This recruitment campaign will mean we return the level of officers to around the same level it was in 2010 – one of my priorities since being elected as Commissioner.

“Tough decisions have had to be taken to ensure that happens, and residents across North Yorkshire are investing in these officers through the precept, so I will be working closely with the Chief Constable to ensure these additional resources make a real difference on the ground.”

Mohammed Iftikhar, a Police Officer at North Yorkshire Police, finds being an officer a

rewarding career.

!It’s good that North Yorkshire Police is reaching out to people across different communities with this recruitment campaign. I would definitely recommend that people from BME communities, and other under-represented groups, get in touch with the Positive Action team if they are thinking of applying to North Yorkshire Police.”

The recruitment campaign runs until to 17 June.

Click here for more information on the role, the recruitment process and how to apply.