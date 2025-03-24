Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car on major road in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a woman was hit by a car in Harrogate.

The incident happened at around 12.15pm on Thursday, March 20 when a woman was hit by a car on Wetherby Road, at the junction with Starbucks car park.

The 74-year-old was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

The driver of the vehicle involved has been interviewed under caution.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision and to any motorists who were in the area and may have captured the collision on a dashcam to contact us.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 934 Drew Crossley.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250049486 when providing any details regarding the incident.