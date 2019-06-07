Woman taken to hospital after hit-and-run in Boroughbridge

An appeal for witnesses has been launched by North Yorkshire Police following a hit-and-run incident in Boroughbridge, where a 31-year-old woman was taken to hospital.

It happened between 8.30pm and 9pm on Wednesday (June 5), at the junction of Valuation Lane and Horsefair in Boroughbridge town centre, in between the Flavours of India takeaway and the Golden Bite fish and chip shop.

The woman reported being hit by a black BMW X5. The BMW had been parked outside the Flavours of India takeaway.

The victim sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The BMW left the scene after the incident had occurred.

A 39-year-old man from Harrogate has since been arrested and released on conditional bail. Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen this incident to come forward to assist with their investigation.

Anyone with any information should call 101 and ask for Detective Constable 1003 Adam Fenwick of Harrogate CID, quoting reference number 12190101551.