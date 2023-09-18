News you can trust since 1836
Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into tree on major road in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a car was forced off the road and crashed into a tree on a major road in Ripon.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
The incident happened on Boroughbridge Road – near the junction of First Avenue – at around 11.50am on Friday 15 September when a black Toyota Yaris car crashed into a tree.

The driver was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment and her dog was also checked over by a vet.

The driver reported that a small dark car, possibly a Fiat, had caused her to take action but did not stop as they headed towards Ripon city centre.

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a car crashed into a tree on a major road in Ripon
They are urged to contact the police as soon as possible to help assist with their investigation.

There was only limited traffic disruption while the ambulance was in attendance and the car was recovered at 1.10pm.

If you are the driver of the small dark car, you witnessed the incident or have dash-cam footage, then you are urged to email [email protected]

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230175042 when providing any information.