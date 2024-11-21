Woman taken to hospital after being bitten by two dogs in Harrogate as police launch investigation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a woman was bitten by two dogs while out walking in Harrogate last week.

The incident happened at around 10.20am on Saturday, November 16 in the Dene Park area.

The female was walking to her place of work with a female colleague when two dogs ran out from an address and bit her right leg, resulting in hospital treatment.

If you have CCTV footage capturing the incident or any information that could assist the police with their investigation, you should get in touch.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]