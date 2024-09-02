Woman suffers serious injuries after falling from flat window in Harrogate town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman has suffered serious injuries after falling from a flat window on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate over the weekend.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the incident at 6.15am on Sunday (September 1).

They were called by the ambulance service after reports that a woman in her 20s had suffered serious injuries following what they believed to be a fall from the window of a flat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was taken to hospital by the ambulance service where she remains in a serious condition.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to local residents, businesses and members of the public for their patience.”

The full circumstances of the incident are being investigated.