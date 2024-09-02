Woman suffers serious injuries after falling from flat window in Harrogate town centre

By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 09:25 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 09:50 BST
A woman has suffered serious injuries after falling from a flat window on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate over the weekend.

North Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the incident at 6.15am on Sunday (September 1).

They were called by the ambulance service after reports that a woman in her 20s had suffered serious injuries following what they believed to be a fall from the window of a flat.

The woman was taken to hospital by the ambulance service where she remains in a serious condition.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to local residents, businesses and members of the public for their patience.”

The full circumstances of the incident are being investigated.