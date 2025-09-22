Woman suffers life-threatening injuries following serious collision on major road in Harrogate district

West Yorkshire Police has issued an appealing for information and witnesses following a serious collision on a major road near Wetherby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision happened shortly before 10.05pm on Friday (September 19), on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M) between junction 45 and 46, which resulted in a woman suffering life-threatening injuries.

A black Mercedes C250 travelling on the A1(M) collided with a black Volvo XC60 that was stationary on the hard shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The impact of the collision caused both vehicles to end up in the middle of the carriageway.

The police have issued an appeal for information and witnesses following a serious collision on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M), between Junction 45 and 46, near Wetherby

The driver of the Volvo, a woman aged in her 50s, was taken to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the Mercedes has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A spokesperson at West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have video footage of it or the circumstances leading up to it, to contact us."

If you can help, you should call West Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the West Yorkshire Police reference number 13250538604 when providing any details regarding the incident.