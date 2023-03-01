Woman suffers large cut to lip following assault in Harrogate's Revolucion de Cuba club

The assault happened in Revolucion de Cuba club on the night of December 10 and resulted in the woman, in her 20s, needing several stitched to the wound after being hit in the face.

The incident has only recently been reported due to the distress and anxiety that the victim felt following the incident, but she has bravely allowed North Yorkshire Police to share a photograph of her injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police say the assault happened at around midnight as the woman went to retrieve her coat from behind a chair in the upstairs area of the club.

The victim of an assault in Harrogate's Revolucion de Cuba club has allowed police to share this photo of her injury.

Shortly after the attack, a group of women spoke to the victim.

Investigating officer, PC Sylvia Matla, said: “I am appealing to the group of women to come forward along with any witnesses who saw what happened or can help us identify the suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This attack caused the victim apprehension and distress but more importantly, anxiety causing her fear of reporting this incident to the police for some time.

"I would like to reassure anyone who is the victim of crime, that North Yorkshire Police will investigate all crimes regardless of the time passed since it happened.”

Email [email protected] if you have any information that can help the investigation.

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sylvia Matla.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.