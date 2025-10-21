Woman suffers head injury following assault in Knaresborough town centre as police launch investigation

By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st Oct 2025, 09:29 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following an assault in Knaresborough town centre.

The incident happened at around 11.20am on Friday, October 17, when a woman was assaulted on the High Street, near the Knaresborough Heritage Centre.

A white, middle-aged woman of large build, carrying a large blue bag, reportedly shoved the victim intentionally, causing her to fall into the road and sustain a head injury.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are seeking any information, witnesses and any CCTV or video footage.”

The police have launched an appeal for information and witnesses after a woman suffered head injuries following an assault on High Street in Knaresborough

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250198391 when providing any details regarding the incident.

