Woman suffers head injury following assault in Knaresborough town centre as police launch investigation

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following an assault in Knaresborough town centre.

The incident happened at around 11.20am on Friday, October 17, when a woman was assaulted on the High Street, near the Knaresborough Heritage Centre.

A white, middle-aged woman of large build, carrying a large blue bag, reportedly shoved the victim intentionally, causing her to fall into the road and sustain a head injury.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are seeking any information, witnesses and any CCTV or video footage.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250198391 when providing any details regarding the incident.