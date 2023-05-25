News you can trust since 1836
Woman seriously hurt in two-vehicle collision near Studley Roger, Ripon

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a woman suffered serious injuries in an incident that happened near Studley Roger, Ripon, on Monday May 22.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 25th May 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read

A white Citroen car and a white Volkswagen Crafter van, travelling in opposite directions, collided with each other at around 2.05pm on Limekiln Bank, resulting in the driver of the Citroen suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the collision itself, or either vehicle immediately prior to them colliding, along with any dashcam footage.

If you can help the investigation, contact PC Michael Spittlehouse at [email protected] or call call 101 and ask for Michael Spittlehouse.

