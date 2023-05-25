A white Citroen car and a white Volkswagen Crafter van, travelling in opposite directions, collided with each other at around 2.05pm on Limekiln Bank, resulting in the driver of the Citroen suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police are now appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the collision itself, or either vehicle immediately prior to them colliding, along with any dashcam footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help the investigation, contact PC Michael Spittlehouse at [email protected] or call call 101 and ask for Michael Spittlehouse.