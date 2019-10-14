Woman robbed and dragged down an alley in Knaresborough - police appeal for information

An appeal for witnesses and information has been launched by North Yorkshire Police after a woman was robbed in Knaresborough.

It happened at the junction of Park Row and Stockwell Lane between approximately 6.30pm and 6.45pm on Saturday, October 12.

A woman was walking down Park Row towards Stockwell Lane when she was approached by a man from behind who grabbed hold of her handbag.

The woman was pulled to the floor while holding onto her bag and dragged down a ginnel from Park Row where the man then ran off.

The victim sustained only minor injuries and nothing was taken.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about the man who is described as young, white, fair haired and he was wearing a grey sweatshirt and dark trousers.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ian Mason. You can also email ian.mason@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190189177.