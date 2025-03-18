Woman punched in face during parking dispute in Knaresborough as police launch investigation

By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Mar 2025, 12:20 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 15:24 BST
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a woman was punched in the face during a parking dispute in Knaresborough.

The incident happened at 3.15pm on Sunday, March 9 on the the footway from Waterside to Castle Ings Road.

A dispute over parking resulted in a female being punched in the face by another female who was in the front passenger seat of a white BMW.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any information about the incident, including any CCTV or mobile phone footage, you should get in contact with the police.

The police have launched an investigation after a woman was punched in the face by another woman during a parking dispute in Knaresboroughplaceholder image
The police have launched an investigation after a woman was punched in the face by another woman during a parking dispute in Knaresborough

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250042571 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice