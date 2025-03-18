Woman punched in face during parking dispute in Knaresborough as police launch investigation

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a woman was punched in the face during a parking dispute in Knaresborough.

The incident happened at 3.15pm on Sunday, March 9 on the the footway from Waterside to Castle Ings Road.

A dispute over parking resulted in a female being punched in the face by another female who was in the front passenger seat of a white BMW.

If you have any information about the incident, including any CCTV or mobile phone footage, you should get in contact with the police.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250042571 when providing any details regarding the incident.