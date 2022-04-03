The blaze broke out in the village of Brearton, near Knaresborough, shortly after 10pm on Saturday (Apr 2).

Despite the efforts made by firefighters and paramedics to save the woman, who was in her late 60s, she died at the scene.

A joint fire and police investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

Firefighters and paramedics battled to save the woman's life

North Yorkshire Police said: "Despite the efforts of firefighters and paramedics to save her life, a woman aged in her late 60s sadly died at the scene. Her family are being supported by the police.

"Firefighters had to put the blaze out and ventilate the smoke-filled property. There were no other occupants, and no neighbouring properties were damaged.

"As part of the joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire, we are asking people to come forward with any information that could help the inquiry."