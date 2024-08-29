Woman dies following fatal collision with motorbike on major road in Ripon as police issue appeal for witnesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Ripon at the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday (August 24) at about 2.30pm on the A6108, close to West Tanfield Cricket Club.

It involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle, ridden by a man in his 60s from Harrogate, and a pedestrian, an 83-year-old woman from the Hambleton area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman was airlifted to hospital for emergency treatment but sadly died on Tuesday evening.

An 83-year-old woman from Hambleton has died following a fatal collision with a motorbike on the A6108 in Ripon

Her family are being supported while police enquiries continue.

The road was closed until 7.15pm on Saturday while emergency services responded to the incident, and to allow for forensic collision investigations to take place.

Anyone who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage or witnessed the collision and hasn't yet spoken with officers, is asked to email [email protected].

Or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team.

Please quote reference number 12240154036 when providing details.