Woman dies following fatal collision with motorbike on major road in Ripon as police issue appeal for witnesses
The incident happened on Saturday (August 24) at about 2.30pm on the A6108, close to West Tanfield Cricket Club.
It involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle, ridden by a man in his 60s from Harrogate, and a pedestrian, an 83-year-old woman from the Hambleton area.
The woman was airlifted to hospital for emergency treatment but sadly died on Tuesday evening.
Her family are being supported while police enquiries continue.
The road was closed until 7.15pm on Saturday while emergency services responded to the incident, and to allow for forensic collision investigations to take place.
Anyone who may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage or witnessed the collision and hasn't yet spoken with officers, is asked to email [email protected].
Or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team.
Please quote reference number 12240154036 when providing details.