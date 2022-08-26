News you can trust since 1836
Woman denies attempted murder following incident in Harrogate

A woman has denied an allegation of attempted murder following an incident in Bilton in June.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:00 pm

Clare Bailey, 45, from the West Midlands, is accused of attempted murder at a house on Byland Road on June 23.

She appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link today (August 26) when she denied the allegation.

Judge Guy Kearl QC, the Recorder of Leeds, adjourned the case for a trial which will start on December 12.

Leeds Crown Court

Ms Bailey, of The Riddings, Pedmore, Dudley, was remanded in custody.