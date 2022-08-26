Woman denies attempted murder following incident in Harrogate
A woman has denied an allegation of attempted murder following an incident in Bilton in June.
By Court Reporter
Friday, 26th August 2022, 12:00 pm
Clare Bailey, 45, from the West Midlands, is accused of attempted murder at a house on Byland Road on June 23.
She appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link today (August 26) when she denied the allegation.
Judge Guy Kearl QC, the Recorder of Leeds, adjourned the case for a trial which will start on December 12.
Most Popular
-
1
Harrogate drivers set to face 10 weeks of roadworks from next week
-
2
Notorious man jailed for glassing innocent punter in Harrogate pub attack
-
3
Cocaine dealer jailed after he 'peddled misery' across Harrogate
-
4
Woman denies attempted murder following incident in Harrogate
-
5
Travellers camp spotted on Stray grass land in Harrogate town centre
Ms Bailey, of The Riddings, Pedmore, Dudley, was remanded in custody.