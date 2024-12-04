Woman charged with drink driving after being stopped in Ripon as festive road safety campaign continues

North Yorkshire Police has charged a woman with drink driving after being stopped by police on a major road in Ripon earlier this week.

A car being driven without headlights at around 2.30am was enough to raise the suspicions of response officers patrolling the outskirts of Ripon on Monday (December 2).

As well as actively deterring and detecting thieves, burglars and drug dealers, they were also out and about supporting the York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership’s Christmas drink and drug drive campaign which only got underway on Sunday (December 1).

The officers were on the A61 Ripon bypass when they spotted the black Mini.

They stopped the vehicle nearby in Sharow due to the no headlights moving traffic offence.

As is routine, the driver was breathalysed which indicated she had been drinking.

The 25-year-old local woman was arrested and taken into custody where an evidential reading showed she had 93 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

She was later charged with drink driving and bailed to appear at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 9.10am.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Throughout December, we will be increasing the number of proactive drink and drug driving patrols across the county.

“Using marked and unmarked vehicles and a range of specialist tactics, we hope to intervene and bring drink and drug drivers to justice before they have a chance to bring misery on families as highlighted in the ‘No more empty chairs this Christmas’ campaign launch video.

“Remember, it isn’t just about having an alcoholic drink or taking drugs and getting straight into the car – you can also be over the limit or under the influence the morning after.

“The patrols will be taking place around the clock and static patrols, where we set up a roadside check, will be in place on various key routes across the county.

“We’re also encouraging members of the public to report drink and drug drivers.”

If you suspect someone is drink or drug driving, then you should dial 999 when it is safe to do so with information including their vehicle, registration number and current location.