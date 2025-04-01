Woman arrested on suspicion of arson after devastating fire overnight at Knaresborough pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a woman on suspicion of arson following a devastating fire at a pub in Knaresborough.

At 4.43am today (Tuesday, April 1), the fire service attended the scene of a fire at The Cricketers pub in Calcutt.

The police also attended and initially assisted with road closures in the area.

Following an examination of the scene by police crime scene investigators and fire investigation officers, it is now believed that the fire was started deliberately.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson and currently remains in police custody.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Thankfully no one was injured during this incident.

“The investigation is continuing and officers are urging anyone with any information about this incident to contact them.”

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250057010 when providing any details regarding the incident.