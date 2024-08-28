Woman arrested and manhunt underway after police officers injured following pursuit in Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a woman and are searching for a man after two police officers were injured following a pursuit in Wetherby.

Shortly after 10am on Monday (August 27), officers located a suspicious vehicle, believed to have been stolen, driving on the A1 southbound.

The black Nissan Qashqai left the A1 and travelled towards Wetherby on the A168, where it failed to stop for the police and was pursued.

It was eventually abandoned on South View in Wetherby following a collision with a police car.

A man ran off from the scene, leaving behind an injured woman and a dog in the car, and searches are ongoing to locate him.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment and has been arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, theft, and a dangerous dog offence.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Two police officers were injured in the collision and were taken to hospital for checks.

"Thankfully, they are not believed to have been seriously injured.

“The Nissan Qashqai was seized and taken to a secure facility and the dog was taken to a kennel to be looked after.

"We are grateful to local residents who contacted us with possible sightings of the male suspect involved in the incident.”

Anyone who witnessed anything that could assist the police with their investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 270820240101 when providing any details regarding the incident.