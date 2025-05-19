Woman airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following head-on collision on major road in Harrogate
The incident happened at around 12.30pm on Sunday (May 18) on the A661 Harrogate Road between Spofforth and the Kestrel roundabout.
It involved a black Peugeot 508 that was heading towards the A658 roundabout, and a black Lexus IS300 that was travelling towards Wetherby.
The Lexus ended up down an embankment.
The woman driving the Peugeot was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
A woman passenger in the Peugeot was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.
The man driving the Lexus was also taken to hospital for medical checks.
The road was closed to traffic for several hours, with diversions in place to allow emergency services to work safely at the scene.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police Said: “In support of the investigation, we are urging witnesses or motorists with relevant dashcam footage to come forward.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mike Halstead.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 180520250201 when providing any details regarding the incident.