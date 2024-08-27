Woman airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following collision on major road in Ripon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision in Ripon at the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday (August 24) at about 2.30pm on the A6108, close to West Tanfield Cricket Club.

It involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle, ridden by a man in his 60s from Harrogate, and a pedestrian – a woman in her 80s from the Hambleton area.

As a result of the collision, the woman suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to hospital where she remains for treatment.

The road was closed until 7.15pm while emergency services responded to the incident and to allow for forensic collision investigations to take place.

Anyone who may have any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, or witnessed the collision and hasn't yet spoken with officers, is asked to get in touch.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240154036 when providing any details regarding the incident.