Witness appeal on A658 Harrogate Road after cyclist is seriously hurt in road collision involving van near Weeton

It happened on Monday, January 30 between 5.50pm and 6.15pm between Weeton railway station and Pool Bridge, and involved a van and a bicycle which collided near to Riffa Business Park.

The incident resulted in serious injury to the cyclist.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have relevant dashcam of the collision or the van or bike involved, is asked to contact TC174 David Minto of North Yorkshire Police Road Policing Group.

