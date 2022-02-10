Witness and dashcam footage appeal following serious collision at Buttersyke roundabout in Harrogate

The collision happened at around 7.20am on Wednesday, February 9.

Two cars, a blue Seat Ibiza and a black Volswagen Golf collided near to the A658 Buttersyke roundabout with the A61.

The driver of the Seat Ibiza, a man in his sixties from Leeds, sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary when he remains in a serious but stable condition.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information following a serious collision on the A658 at Buttersyke near Harrogate

The passenger in the Ibiza was unharmed.

The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen, a couple from Harrogate, sustained minor injuries.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any dashcam footage of either the collision itself, or either vehicle prior to the incident.

Anyone with information which would assist the investigation is asked to dial 101, select option two and ask to speak to Traffic Constable Steve Wright.

Alternatively you can email [email protected]