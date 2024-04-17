West Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find missing 25-year-old man who could be in North Yorkshire
Tobias Berry was last seen in the Ilkley area at 11:25am on Tuesday, April 16.
He is a keen walker and may have travelled to other parts of West Yorkshire, or gone to North Yorkshire or Lancashire.
He is described as a white male, 5ft 8inch tall, of slim build with brown hair.
He is believed to be wearing a blue hooded jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.
If you think you have seen Tobias or know of his whereabouts, you are urged to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101.
You can also visit https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat
You should quote the West Yorkshire Police reference number ‘1922 of 16/4’ when passing on any information.