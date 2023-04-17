West Yorkshire Police find body in search for missing Leeds man Jesus Moreno last seen in Harrogate area
West Yorkshire Police investigating the disappearance of 41-year-old Jesus Moreno from Leeds have found the body of a male.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Apr 2023, 14:25 BST- 1 min read
The body was found by a police search team on Friday (14 April) on land close to the River Wharfe in the Harewood area.
There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
The family of Mr Moreno have been informed of this development and enquiries are ongoing to confirm the identity of the deceased.