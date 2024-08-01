Weapons seized and one arrested in Harrogate area as police exercise new powers on knife-carrying

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dangerous weapons were seized and one person was arrested in the Harrogate area as police were granted new powers to reduce knife-carrying following a recent incident near the Nidd Viaduct.

Following last Wednesday’s incident on the Nidderdale Greenway in Harrogate, a Section 60 Order was put in place in Harrogate and Knaresborough which provides officers with enhanced stop and search powers.

Last night (July 31), extra officers were on patrol in the area to provide a visible presence and to minimise violence.

As a result of the proactive policing operation one person was arrested, three dangerous weapons were seized and several people were stopped and searched.

In connection with last week’s incident, a 15-year-old boy was further arrested yesterday on suspicion of violent disorder.

He was interviewed and released on bail.

Det Insp Matt Wilkinson said: “The section 60 order was put in place following an incident where a 17-year-old boy was found with a laceration wound.

"This type of crime is thankfully rare in Harrogate and this why we have introduced these heightened measures.

“We are committed to disrupting any criminal activity and removing drugs and dangerous weapons from the town.

“We had extra officers on the ground to search any individuals or groups causing such issues, and to provide reassurance to residents living there.

"I would ask members of the public to remain vigilant and to come forward if you know anything about last week’s incident or see any suspicious activity.”

Anyone with information about the Nidderdale Greenway incident who has yet to report it, can contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and select option 1, quoting reference 12240132370.