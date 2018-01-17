Weapon discovered after police chase in Harrogate

Officers are continuing to search for a driver who failed to stop and abandoned their car containing an air weapon in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police attempted to stop a red Peugeot 307 at 1am on Tuesday, after it was observed being driven suspiciously on Skipton Road.

Police pursued the driver into Broadacres Estate after they failed to stop. They were however able to escape and left the car locked near Wetherby Road.

When officers forced the boot open they discovered the weapon, which was recovered along with the car.

If you have information call 101