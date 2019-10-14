We will get tough on hate crime as Brexit nears, pledges North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner

North Yorkshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is issuing a timely reminder that hate crime will not be tolerated with Brexit now only 17 days away.

As part of National Hate Crime Awareness Week, which runs until Saturday (Oct 19), Julia Mulligan is stressing that police take hate crime "extremely seriously" and is urging anyone with concerns to get in touch.

“As we approach Brexit, our relationship with the world is set to change," she said.

"Unfortunately, we saw a spike in hate crime following the EU referendum, so Hate Crime Awareness week coming now is a timely reminder to say that hate crime in any form is not acceptable.

“Having spoken with victims, I also understand how distressing this can be and have taken steps to ensure that people are properly supported should they suffer a hate crime.

“It is also important for people to know that the police take hate crime extremely seriously and I urge anyone with concerns to call the police on 999 in an emergency or 101 if less urgent.

“The Supporting Victims team in York are also there to help.”

To report a hate crime

In an emergency, call 999

When it is not an emergency, call 101

Call Supporting Victims on 01609 643100

Over the past year, local support services for victims have been enhanced, with specialist training being provided to the Supporting Victims team in York.

This means people can choose to report their concerns directly to North Yorkshire Police or should they prefer, call Supporting Victims for advice and help.