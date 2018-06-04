Watchdog investigates collision involving unmarked police car which left two elderly women injured

An investigation is underway following a collision involving an unmarked police car which left three people, including two elderly women, injured in Harrogate.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the incident which involved a police car and a Vauxhall Corsa at 10pm on May, 5 at the junction of Cold Bath Road and Otley Road.

The two occupants of the Vauxhall, two women in their late seventies, sustained serious injuries and were both hospitalised. One was taken to Leeds General Infirmary and the other to Harrrogate District Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the unmarked car, the female officer, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “Our investigation is ongoing. We are looking at the contact between North Yorkshire Police and those injured in the collision with the unmarked police car. This includes the actions and decisions of the police driver. Our thoughts are with those injured as they continue their recovery.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101 or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting the reference number 12180078208.