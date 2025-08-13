Wanted man believed to be in Pateley Bridge or Harrogate area

James Lee Mcglinchey

Police are appealing for help to locate James Lee Mcglinchey, 36, from Millfield Street in Pateley Bridge, who is wanted for a recall to prison.

Mcglinchey is believed to still be in the Pateley Bridge and Harrogate area, and was last seen driving a white SUV around the area.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out to locate him and as part of their enquiries officers are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now, to get in touch.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts, should call 101, or if they have an immediate sighting of him, or know where he is now, call 999.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250145813 when passing on information.